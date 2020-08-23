Indonesia Sinabung volcano spews new burst of hot ash

Grey volcanic ash is spewing from Mount Sinabung after an eruption in western Indonesia on Sunday.
The volcano in North Sumatra province was shooting smoke and ash more than 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) into the air and hot ash clouds travelled one kilometre (0.6 mile) south east, Indonesia’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Centre said.
Villagers were advised to stay five kilometres (3.1 miles) from the crater’s mouth and should beware of lava, the agency said.
There has been so far no impact on air travel, according to theTransport Ministry.
Authorities had been closely monitoring Mount Sinabung on Sumatra, one of Indonesia's main islands, after sensors picked up increasing activity in past weeks.
Some 30,000 people have been forced to leave homes around Sinabung in the past few years.
The 2,600-metre (8,530-feet) Sinabung was dormant for four centuries before exploding in 2010, killing two people.
Another 17 people died in a 2014 eruption and seven died in a 2016 eruption.
Sinabung is among more than 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia, which is prone to seismic upheaval due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines encircling the Pacific Basin.
