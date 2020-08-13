Tens of thousands of students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are obtaining their A-level grades today, after the pandemic forced the cancellation of exams.

"The onus is on the government to provide clarity," said Hillary Gyebi-Ababio from the National Union of Students. She added that this group of leavers has just experienced what has been "one of the most traumatic and disruptive years of their lives."

Many of them will soon go to university, where places were dependent on getting the right results.

However, there's controversy over the way in which grades were allocated: unable to sit exams, students were assessed by teachers based on their past performances.

