Tuesday's devastating blast in Beirut could have been caused by "negligence, a missile or a bomb," Lebanon's president told journalists on Friday.

"The cause has not been determined yet," Michel Aoun said in an interview three days after the disaster.

"It is possible that it (the explosion) was caused by negligence or by external action, with a missile or a bomb," he added.

The total number of victims from the explosion increased to 154 on Friday, with another 5,000 people injured. Dozens remain missing.

Around 300,000 people, more than 12% of Beirut's population, were unable to return to their homes because of the explosion.

The head of state's comments came as protesters clashed with police on Thursday night at an anti-government rally in the Lebanese capital in the wake of Tuesday's blast.

Demonstrators pelted officers with stones, voicing their anger against the political elite.

Many in the city feel government negligence and corruption are to blame for the deadly explosion.

The investigation into the blast is focusing on the neglected cargo of ammonium nitrate that was left in storage for years at the city's port.

Many want to know why such material was kept for so long, in such an unsafe manner, so close to heavily populated areas.

A lawyers' report from 2015 referred to the "dangerous" nature of the cargo and said it was being kept in the port "awaiting auction and/or proper disposal". Yet it remained there until Tuesday's disastrous consequences unfolded.

Lebanon's Prime Minister Hassan Diab has launched an investigation, saying he will seek maximum punishment for those responsible. But many are directing their anger far beyond port officials.

"This is negligence from the ruling elite. An atomic bomb was there for years, and not a single leader or ruler did anything about it," one male Beirut resident told Euronews.

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Lebanon on Thursday where he promised international aid for the country after a deadly blast tore through the capital three days ago, killing at least 137 people. But he said the government should crackdown on corruption and implement economic reforms.

Macron was walking through Beirut's damaged streets as crowds jostled around him chanting for the government to "fall" and asking for international aid.

He promised locals a "new political pact", and would give the Lebanese government until September 1 to impose it.

During a press conference on Thursday evening, he said French aid to Lebanon will be channelled "directly towards NGOs" and promised to organise an aid conference with the EU in the coming days.

But he warned there would be "no blank cheque to a system that doesn't have the confidence of the people."

Macron also called for an independent investigation into the causes of the explosion.