Satellite images capturing before and after moments of twin explosions that rocked Lebanon's capital have revealed the sheer scale of Tuesday's disaster.

More than 100 people were killed, 4,000 wounded and up to 300,000 people left homeless after the blasts ripped through the port area in Beirut.

The destruction itself comes at a critical time for Lebanon, which was already under severe pressure from an ongoing financial crisis topped with struggles to control the spread of coronavirus.