Hundreds of thousands in Beirut became homeless in seconds when a massive explosion rocked the capital of Lebanon on Tuesday, taking at least 154 lives and injuring 5,000.

The explosion wave went through Beirut historic quarters, located closer to the port, causing destruction as far as the outskirts of the city.

Some Beirut residents have shown journalists the interiors of their severely damaged homes and offices.

A woman stands among the rubble in her damaged house in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 7, 2020, after a massive explosion shook the city MARWAN TAHTAH/AFP or licensors

A damaged house in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 6, 2020, after a massive explosion shook the city. AFP

Nicole, a Lebanese woman, stands in her damaged house in the neighbourhood Gemmayze in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 6, 2020, after a massive explosion shook the city Anwar Amro/AFP

A woman stands among the rubble in her damaged house in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 6, 2020, after a massive explosion shook the city AFP

A woman sits next to a statue of the Virgin Mary in her damaged house in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 6, 2020, two days after a massive explosion shook the city AFP

Dietitian Lama Mattar sits in her damaged bedroom in the neighbourhood of Mar Mikhael in Beirut on August 6, 2020, after a massive explosion shook the city Patrick Baz/AFP

Naji Ghouma stands in the rubble of his damaged house in the neighbourhood Gemmayze, Beirut on August 6, 2020, after a massive explosion shook the Lebanese capital Anwar Amro/AFP

A woman sits among the rubble in her damaged house in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 6, 2020, after a massive explosion shook the city AFP

A man stands in what remains of his office in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 7, 2020 Marwan Tahtah/AFP