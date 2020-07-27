US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien has tested positive for COVID-19, two anonymous sources confirmed to the Associated Press.

He is so far the highest-ranking official to test positive.

The White House confirmed to AP that O'Brien “has been self-isolating and working from a secure location off-site".

“There is no risk of exposure to the President or the Vice President" and the "work of the National Security Council continues uninterrupted," the White House told AP.

O'Brien was in Paris two weeks ago meeting with counterparts from several European countries, US media have reported.

The news was first reported by Bloomberg News, which said O’Brien came down with the virus after a family event.

This is not the first person close to Trump to test positive for coronavirus — a valet and the vice president's press secretary have also tested positive for the virus.

Trump campaign aide Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is dating Donald Trump Jr, tested positive for COVID-19 after working on a campaign event earlier this month.

The US is the country most impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in the world with more than 4.3 million confirmed cases and over 146,000 deaths.