Hurricane Hanna: Disaster declaration issued as storm hammers Texas

As Hurricane Hanna batters Texas, the governor has issued a disaster declaration for 32 counties as winds hit the coast at 145 kilometres an hour.

Greg Abbott also announced they'll be further challenges for the emergency services because of the spike in coronavirus cases.

The strong gales together with the rain threaten to bring possible tornadoes.

There are plans for hundreds of evacuation shelters to open across the state.

The first landfall happened north of Port Mansfield, 209 kilometres south of Corpus Christi, the second was at eastern Kenedy County.

As of Saturday evening, the storm slightly weakened to 137 kilometres an hour and is understood to reduce, as it travels further inland.

It is the first of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

US Vice President Mike urged the local population to remain safe.