TRUMP VISITS HURRICANE DAMAGED LOUISIANA

US President Donald Trump took a first hand look at some of the devastation caused by Hurricane Laura in Louisianna. The category four storm is thought to have killed at least fifteen people and has led to damage to power lines and caused flooding in several cities in the South-West state.

The President's first stop was in Lake Charles, where officials told him around four-hundred-thousand people were without power and around two-hundred-thousand without water - before he took another scheduled trip to Orange County in Texas and met with rescue volunteers and Repuplican Governor Gregg Abbott .

Trump said,""This was a tremendously powerful storm. In fact, when it came in it was actually much bigger than Katrina, I would say, Katrina being somewhat of a landmark I think in terms of devastation, but this had more power. This was almost coming in at a 5."

As Trump took a tour of the Cajun Navy rescue volunteer headquarters in Louisianna, he will be well aware that millions of americans up the Eastern Seaboard are bracing themselves for fierce weather caused by Lauras tail.