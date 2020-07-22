A self-confessed middle man in the murder of Maltese investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia has been found with stab wounds in his police-protected residence the night before he was due to give evidence at trial.

Melvin Theuma is said to be in a critical condition in hospital after he was discovered with his throat slit and a wound to his abdomen, according to The Times of Malta.

The publication quoted police as saying that it was thought Theuma had harmed himself, but that investigations were ongoing.

The former taxi driver was due to appear in court on Wednesday to give evidence over the assassination of Caruana Galizia, a prominent anti-corruption journalist who was killed when a bomb was detonated inside her car in October 2017.

Theuma has been given a pardon by authorities in exchange for him giving details on how the assassination was planned.

He claims that he contracted three men to carry out the killing on behalf of Maltese businessman Yorgen Fenech.

The gambling tycoon has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, which include participating in a criminal organisation, complicity in causing an explosion, and complicity in the murder of Caruana Galizia.