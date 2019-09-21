The sons of murdered Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia have questioned the independence of a newly announced public inquiry into their mother’s death.

Caruana Galizia, who investigated cases of corruption, was killed in a car bomb outside her home on October 16, 2017.

Nearly two years on, the Maltese government bowed to pressure on Friday and announced an independent public inquiry.

But her family has questioned the independence of the three-person panel heading up the investigation.

“Serious problems with regard to the members of the Board of Inquiry announced last night,” said Andrew Caruana Galizia.

“One represents clients my mother investigated for money laundering. Another depends on the Prime Minister for his livelihood.

“These clear conflicts will poison the inquiry’s work.”

The Caruana Galizia family has requested a meeting with Malta’s prime minister, Joseph Muscat, to discuss their concerns.

Three men have been charged with the murder and are due to stand trial, but the police are continuing their investigations to establish who the real mastermind was, as well as the motive.

The inquiry was requested in a resolution by the parliamentary assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in June.

PACE said it had serious questions over the investigation into the journalist’s murder. It gave Malta three months to announce a public inquiry.

It said authorities must “robustly investigate and prosecute” those involved in or benefiting from the scandals exposed by Daphne Caruana Galizia and her colleagues.