Twitter hacked: Obama, Biden, Musk and Gates' accounts reportedly breached with bitcoin gambit

By Euronews
Fans used to cool Bitcoin data miners are hooked up on the miners during construction of a Bitcoin data center in Virginia Beach, Va., Friday, Feb. 9, 2018.
Fans used to cool Bitcoin data miners are hooked up on the miners during construction of a Bitcoin data center in Virginia Beach, Va., Friday, Feb. 9, 2018.   -   Copyright  Steve Helber/AP
Twitter has responded to a security breach that has hacked the accounts of prominent public figures including Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

The incursion appears to be centered around a cryptocurrency scam. The tweets, which were fake, offered to send $2,000 for every $1,000 sent to a bitcoin address. The posts have been deleted but Euronews took screenshots of some of them.

We have masked the bitcoin code.

Twitter responded as news flew around the platform, sending the hashtag #twitterhacked to the top of the trending charts.

The platform then added more inf

More to follow...