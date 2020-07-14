Victor Babariko, the main rival of long-time Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko, is barred from running in next month's election.

The decision was made by Belarus’ Central Election Commission on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Babariko confirmed to Euronews.

Babariko was detained on June 18 during the reported arrest of several hundred opposition supporters. Charges of embezzlement and fraud have been brought against Babariko, who is currently being held in a KGB detention centre in the capital Minsk.

Marina Kolesnikova, a member of Babariko's election campaign team, said: “We are still waiting for the official document denying the right to our candidate but the accusations that have been brought against him are absolutely preposterous and unsubstantiated.

"Even having been incriminated with the crimes he has never committed, he should have been allowed to run unless court proves his guilt,” she said.

Kolesnikova said they encourage all Belarusians to participate in the election and vote for “any” democratic candidate, not for the incumbent Lukashenko, who is seeking his sixth term.

It comes a fortnight after another heavyweight candidate, Valery Tsepkalo, was excluded from the race.

Belarus is set to hold presidential elections on August 9.

Lukashenko, dubbed Europe's last dictator, has been Belarus' president since 1994.