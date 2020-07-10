The world's attention was firmly fixed on Serbia this week as country's president Aleksandar Vučić backtracked on plans to enforce a second coronavirus lockdown amid violent protests in the capital Belgrade.

Harrowing scenes of devastation were captured in Japan after it was hit by deadly floodwaters and mudslides after several days of torrential rain, killing nearly 60 people and injuring scores more.

In Spain, animal rights activists celebrated after the annual bull-running festival in Pamplona announced it was being scrapped for the first time in seven decades.

Here is how these and other major stories were captured by photojournalists around the world of the week.

Protesters clash with police in front of Serbia’s National Assembly building in Belgrade. July 8, 2020 ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP or licensors

Riot police officers avoid petrol bombs thrown by protesters outside the Greek Parliament during a demonstration against new law curbing protests. July 9, 2020 Petros Giannakouris/AP Photo

A man walks on a badly damaged road following heavy rain in Kumamura in southern Japan’s Kumamoto prefecture. July 6, 2020 Koji Harada/AP

Local residents take shelter while social distancing at an evacuation centre in Yatsushiro city general gymnasium, Kumamoto prefecture. Japan. July 6, 2020 CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP

Pro-animal rights activists spread powder to celebrate the cancellation of this year’s San Fermin Festival’s bullfights and bull-running during a demonstration in Pamplona ANDER GILLENEA/AFP

Brides wearing their wedding dresses stage a flash mob to protest the postponement of their wedding ceremonies due to pandemic-related restrictions. Rome, Italy. June 7, 2020 TIZIANA FABI/AFP

7_A health worker checks the temperature of residents from surrounding communities heading to the weekly food market in Coata, Peru. July 8, 2020 CARLOS MAMANI/AFP

Health workers in Santiago, Chile, toss flower petals during a tribute to their colleague Patricia Duran, 42, who died from COVID-19 complications, according to her husband Esteban Felix/AP Photo

Inside the COVID Care Centre, which has a capacity of 10,100 beds, at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, India. July 7, 2020 MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP

Monks and children look out from the rooftop of a Buddhist hostel and school as a flight takes off the local airport after pandemic-related restrictions were eased. India DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP or licensors