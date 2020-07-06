In pictures: Heavy rains in Japan cause floods and mudslides

At least 39 people were confirmed or presumed dead in southern Japan due to heavy fooding and mudslides.
Many buildings were submerged nearly to their roofs in the vast areas along the Kuma River.
At least 65 residents and 30 caregivers were trapped in one of the elderly care homes after floodwaters and mud flushed in. Some 14 of them are believed to be dead, according to the rescuers, others were taken to hospitals by boats.
The residents in Kumamoto prefecture were urged to leave the area since last Friday, but the evacuation was not mandatory and many stayed home due to fears about coronavirus, according to AP.
Officials assured the shelters were equipped with safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The heavy rain continued on Monday, 6 June.