In pictures: Heavy rains in Japan cause floods and mudslides

At least 39 people were confirmed or presumed dead in southern Japan due to heavy fooding and mudslides.

Many buildings were submerged nearly to their roofs in the vast areas along the Kuma River.

At least 65 residents and 30 caregivers were trapped in one of the elderly care homes after floodwaters and mud flushed in. Some 14 of them are believed to be dead, according to the rescuers, others were taken to hospitals by boats.

The residents in Kumamoto prefecture were urged to leave the area since last Friday, but the evacuation was not mandatory and many stayed home due to fears about coronavirus, according to AP.

Officials assured the shelters were equipped with safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The heavy rain continued on Monday, 6 June.

A car leans against a building after heavy rain in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto prefecture, Japan. 6 July 2020 Yuki Sato/Kyodo News via AP

Members of Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Force evacuate people to safety by boat in Kuma village, Kumamoto prefecture, Japan. 5 July 2020 Kyodo News via AP

Residents are rescued by boat following heavy rain in Kumamura, Kumamoto prefecture, Japan. 5 July 2020 Kyodo News via AP

A woman shovels mud in front of her restaurant following heavy rain in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto prefecture, Japan. 5 July 2020 Yuki Sato/AP

A car stands vertically on a muddy road after being washed away by floods, in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto prefecture, Japan. 5 July 2020 Kyodo News via AP

Children wearing face masks walk at a shelter after being evacuated, in Ashikita town, Kumamoto prefecture, Japan. 4 July 2020 Kyodo News via AP

This aerial view shows the Kuma River flooded by heavy rain in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto prefecture, Japan. 4 July 2020 Kyodo News via AP