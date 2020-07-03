BREAKING NEWS
This week in pictures: post-lockdown party in Prague; arrests in Hong Kong; Russian referendum

By Natalia Liubchenkova
A voter wearing a face mask casts her ballot in Moscow, Russia. Russians vote on a constitutional reform that would allow President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036   -   Copyright  Pavel Golovkin/AP Photo
This week, Germany took on the EU's rotating six-month presidency.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people gathered on Prague's Charles Bridge to celebrate the end of the Czech Republic's coronavirus crisis with a group dinner along a gigantic table set up on the historic landmark.

In Asia, around 370 protesters were arrested in Hong Kong, including 10 for breaching a new security law, according to police.

And Russia's President Vladimir Putin could hold power until 2036 after voters overwhelmingly backed amending the constitution in a referendum tarnished by reports of pressure on voters and other irregularities.

This is how these and other stories of the week were captured by photojournalists around the world.

Hayoung Jeon/AP Photo
Angela Merkel welcomes Emmanuel Macron at the German government's guest house Meseberg Castle in Gransee near Berlin ahead of Germany taking EU's rotating six-month presidencyHayoung Jeon/AP Photo
Petr David Josek/AP Photo
Residents sit to dine on a 500 metre long table set on the medieval Charles Bridge, after restrictions were eased following the coronavirus pandemic in Prague, Czech RepublicPetr David Josek/AP Photo
Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo
Britain's Prince Charles, looks at a Gloucestershire Old Spot pig with her piglets during a visit to Cotswold Farm Park in Guiting Power near Cheltenham, England. 1 July 2020Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo
Vincent Yu/AP Photo
Police detain a protester after dispersing pepper spray during a protest in Causeway Bay before the annual handover to China march in Hong Kong. 1 July 2020.Vincent Yu/AP Photo
Francisco Seco/AP Photo
A man places a t-shirt with a portrait of deceased Congolese leader, Patrice Lumumba, over the bust of Belgium's King Leopold II, vandalised with red paint in Ghent, BelgiumFrancisco Seco/AP Photo
Olivier Matthys/AP Photo
A man marches between two artists dressed in costume as they participate in celebrations marking the 60th anniversary of Congo's independence from Belgium in Brussels, BelgiumOlivier Matthys/AP Photo
Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo
Supporters of former President Petro Poroshenko, accused of abuse of power, hold a poster mentioning ousted president Yanukovich and current president ZelenskyiEfrem Lukatsky/AP Photo
SAM YEH/AFP
An aerial view shows a tourist walking through a lotus pond in Shuangxi district, in New Taipei City, Taiwan. 2 July 2020SAM YEH/AFP
Achmad Ibrahim/AP Photo
Cloth vendors wearing face mask prepare for open their store at a market in Jakarta, Indonesia Tuesday, 30 June 2020Achmad Ibrahim/AP Photo
Sakchai Lalit/AP Photo
Teachers and students wear face masks and face shields to help curb the spread of the coronavirus as they pray before class at Samkhok School near BangkokSakchai Lalit/AP Photo
Victor R. Caivano/AP Photo
The 9 de Julio Boulevard is seen almost empty after the return to a strict lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. 1 JulyVictor R. Caivano/AP Photo
GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP
Health personnel hold candles and balloons as they take part in a vigil honouring 54 year-old nurse Dionisia Trasvina who died of COVID-19 in Tijuana, Mexico. 2 July 2020GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP
NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP
Members of the Yanomami ethnic group wear face masks at a Special Border Platoon, where tests for COVID-19 are being carried out, in the indigenous land of Surucucu, BrazilNELSON ALMEIDA/AFP
EZEQUIEL BECERRA/AFP
A municipal employee takes part in a disinfection operation against COVID-19 in San Jose, Costa Rica. 2 July 2020EZEQUIEL BECERRA/AFP
Juan Karita/AP Photo
A sex worker sits on a bed during a demonstration of the safety precautions she is willing to take if the authorities allow her to return to her job in El Alto, BoliviaJuan Karita/AP Photo
Andre Penner/AP Photo
Delivery workers protest to demand better working conditions for those who work for app-based food delivery platforms amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Sao Paulo, Brazil. 1 JulyAndre Penner/AP Photo
Oded Balilty/AP Photo
A Palestinian shepherd herds his flock next to the West Bank Jewish Settlement of Tomer in the Jordan Valley. 30 June 2020Oded Balilty/AP Photo
Koji Sasahara/AP Photo
People wearing face masks walk toward the entrance to Tokyo Disneyland in Urayasu, near Tokyo. The park has now reopened after 4 months of closure due to COVID-19. 1 JulyKoji Sasahara/AP Photo