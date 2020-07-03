This week, Germany took on the EU's rotating six-month presidency.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people gathered on Prague's Charles Bridge to celebrate the end of the Czech Republic's coronavirus crisis with a group dinner along a gigantic table set up on the historic landmark.

In Asia, around 370 protesters were arrested in Hong Kong, including 10 for breaching a new security law, according to police.

And Russia's President Vladimir Putin could hold power until 2036 after voters overwhelmingly backed amending the constitution in a referendum tarnished by reports of pressure on voters and other irregularities.

This is how these and other stories of the week were captured by photojournalists around the world.

Angela Merkel welcomes Emmanuel Macron at the German government's guest house Meseberg Castle in Gransee near Berlin ahead of Germany taking EU's rotating six-month presidency Hayoung Jeon/AP Photo

Residents sit to dine on a 500 metre long table set on the medieval Charles Bridge, after restrictions were eased following the coronavirus pandemic in Prague, Czech Republic Petr David Josek/AP Photo

Britain's Prince Charles, looks at a Gloucestershire Old Spot pig with her piglets during a visit to Cotswold Farm Park in Guiting Power near Cheltenham, England. 1 July 2020 Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo

Police detain a protester after dispersing pepper spray during a protest in Causeway Bay before the annual handover to China march in Hong Kong. 1 July 2020. Vincent Yu/AP Photo

A man places a t-shirt with a portrait of deceased Congolese leader, Patrice Lumumba, over the bust of Belgium's King Leopold II, vandalised with red paint in Ghent, Belgium Francisco Seco/AP Photo

A man marches between two artists dressed in costume as they participate in celebrations marking the 60th anniversary of Congo's independence from Belgium in Brussels, Belgium Olivier Matthys/AP Photo

Supporters of former President Petro Poroshenko, accused of abuse of power, hold a poster mentioning ousted president Yanukovich and current president Zelenskyi Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo

An aerial view shows a tourist walking through a lotus pond in Shuangxi district, in New Taipei City, Taiwan. 2 July 2020 SAM YEH/AFP

Cloth vendors wearing face mask prepare for open their store at a market in Jakarta, Indonesia Tuesday, 30 June 2020 Achmad Ibrahim/AP Photo

Teachers and students wear face masks and face shields to help curb the spread of the coronavirus as they pray before class at Samkhok School near Bangkok Sakchai Lalit/AP Photo

The 9 de Julio Boulevard is seen almost empty after the return to a strict lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. 1 July Victor R. Caivano/AP Photo

Health personnel hold candles and balloons as they take part in a vigil honouring 54 year-old nurse Dionisia Trasvina who died of COVID-19 in Tijuana, Mexico. 2 July 2020 GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP

Members of the Yanomami ethnic group wear face masks at a Special Border Platoon, where tests for COVID-19 are being carried out, in the indigenous land of Surucucu, Brazil NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP

A municipal employee takes part in a disinfection operation against COVID-19 in San Jose, Costa Rica. 2 July 2020 EZEQUIEL BECERRA/AFP

A sex worker sits on a bed during a demonstration of the safety precautions she is willing to take if the authorities allow her to return to her job in El Alto, Bolivia Juan Karita/AP Photo

Delivery workers protest to demand better working conditions for those who work for app-based food delivery platforms amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Sao Paulo, Brazil. 1 July Andre Penner/AP Photo

A Palestinian shepherd herds his flock next to the West Bank Jewish Settlement of Tomer in the Jordan Valley. 30 June 2020 Oded Balilty/AP Photo