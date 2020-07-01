Russia President Vladimir Putin is on track for an overwhelming victory in a referendum on constitutional changes that could see his rule extended to 2036, according to election officials.

Ballots from more than 20% of Russia's precincts have been counted, revealing 72% of voters have so far approved the Russian president's proposed amendments to the 1993 constitution.

The overall turnout was believed to be around 65% as polling stations closed in Moscow and Western Russia, while some regions reported a turnout of up to 90%.

Preliminary results in the eastern Chukchi Peninsula, which is nine hours ahead of Moscow, showed 80% had backed the changes, while other regions in the Far East said more than 70% were in agreement.

The vote marks the end of a historic election that saw ballots open for a full week to encourage a higher voter turnout while avoiding crowds amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But Kremlin critics have cast doubt over the motives of opening polling stations for this length of time, saying it could be used as a tool to manipulate the result.

They have also called into question the turnout figures.

Grigory Melkonyants, the co-chair of the independent election monitoring group Golos, top AP: "We look at neighbouring regions, and anomalies are obvious — there are regions where the turnout is artificially [boosted], there are regions where it is more or less real."