Prime Minister Edouard Philippe handed in his and his government's resignation to President Emmanuel Macron on Friday morning, and it was accepted, the Elysée announced.

"Mr Edouard Philippe today submitted the resignation of the government to the President of the Republic, who accepted it. He will take care of everyday matters with the members of the government until the appointment of the new government," said a short press release from the presidency.

A new prime minister is expected to be appointed during the day ahead of an expected government reshuffle.

Philippe, who has been prime minister since 2017 when Macron and his "La République en Marche" (LREM) team came to power, was elected as mayor of Le Havre in last weekend's local elections.

He was previously mayor from 2010 to 2017 in the northern port city, where he won nearly 60% of the vote last Sunday.

The local elections saw the governing LREM movement suffer amid a "green wave" in which the main ecology party won control of several large cities including Lyon, Bordeaux and Strasbourg. The governing party also failed dismally in Paris and Marseille, France's largest cities.

The election results leave Macron under pressure to focus more on environmental issues throughout the rest of his tenure, ahead of the next presidential election in 2022.

However, France is broadly divided between its more prosperous metropolitan areas where green issues have come to the fore, and smaller towns, peripheral districts and rural areas where priorities are often different.

Philippe helped found the mainstream conservative UMP party in France, which later became today's "Les Républicains".

As prime minister, he oversaw Macron's programme which was seen politically as being on the centre-right.

His time in office coincided with massive social unrest which erupted in the autumn of 2018 when the "Gilets Jaunes" ("Yellow Vest") movement took to the streets. It began as a protest against planned fuel price hikes prompted by a new carbon tax, which were then abandoned.

Billions of euros were allocated to alleviating the problems of the less well-off but protests continued, having morphed into a wider movement demanding social change.

Edouard Philippe was in the front line politically during the coronavirus pandemic, which saw the government suspend planned pension reforms. His handling of the crisis won more support among the public than did Emmanuel Macron, according to opinion polls.

Doubt over Philippe's future at the head of the French government surfaced on Thursday over an interview Macron gave to regional newspapers.

The president lavished praise on his prime minister's work was asked whether that meant Philippe was now "ancient history". "On the contrary," Macron replied. However, this phrase then disappeared from a subsequent version of the interview approved by the Elysée.