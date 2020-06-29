Macron to unveil environmental agenda after electoral blow

French President Emmanuel Macron is to outline his agenda for the environment on Monday, just a day after suffering a heavy electoral blow at the hands of the Green party.

Speaking from the Elysée Palace from 11:30 CEST, Macron is to detail which measures championed by the Citizen's Council for the Climate the government will aim to put in place.

The council, made up of randomly selected 150 citizens, was created by the president in early 2019 in a bid to quell the Gilets Jaunes (Yellow Vests) movement.

The council released a list of 149 recommendations on June 22. It called for instance for the criminalisation of "ecocide", for the creation of a "carbon score" to feature on all products, the return of a deposit scheme for glass bottles and speed reductions on most roads.