Low voter turnout in second round of French municipal elections

France's participation rate in the second round of municipal elections was already lower than during the first round back in March on Sunday.

By 5:00 pm CET, voter participation was at just 34.67 per cent, compared to 38 per cent back in March. This is much lower than the participation rates during the 2014 municipal elections when it was already above 50 per cent at 5:00 pm.

The municipal elections will determine who will lead nearly 5,000 cities and towns across the country that did not elect officials in the first round.

That first round of voting took place on March 15, just two days before the country went into lockdown due to coronavirus. The government had been heavily criticised for maintaining the vote.

Voters were greeted by officials wearing plastic visors to prevent the spread of coronavirus, with the country still in the grips of an epidemic. Some workers were protected by plexiglass.

Voters wore masks, brought their own pens, and waited in socially distanced queues to get inside schools and town halls to vote.

Participation at noon on Sunday was a mere 15.29 per cent of voters, compared to 18 per cent of voters back in March.

People will be watching closely the elections in large French cities such as Paris and Lyon. Many think French President Emmanuel Macron's party could take a hit in the elections.

The first results will likely be available at 8:00 pm.

Here are some pictures from the polls:

Pens and hydroalcoholic gel are pictured in a polling station during the second round of the municipal elections, Sunday, June 28, 2020 in Paris. Joel Saget, Pool via AP Photo

A man prepares to vote during a local election in Lille, northern France, on Sunday, June 28, 2020 AP Photo/Michel Spingler