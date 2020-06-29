The coastguard was presented with a harrowing sight off Italy's Aeolian Islands when it arrived to free a 10-metre-long sperm whale tangled in fishing nets.
The male sperm whale - which is the largest toothed whale species - became trapped in a large net, which prevented its tail fin from moving.
Four biologists of the Filicudi Island sea turtle rescue and rehabilitation centre spotted the whale six miles from Salina Island - the second largest island in the archipelago north of Sicily - and alerted the coastguard.
The Italian coastguard first tried to free the whale from onboard its rescue boat, but the fin was so tangled that several divers were needed to cut the netting in the water.
Once it was freed, the sperm whale swam off to join three other whales who were apparently waiting for him.
According to the Italian coastguard, the type of fishing net was illegal.
More No Comment
Coronavirus screening underway in Mumbai as India cases increase
A little taste of Egypt in a Russian village
Hundreds take part in Taiwan Pride march
Black Lives Matter: Hundreds march in Berlin against racism
Brazil squatters endure coronavirus crisis
50 years of Pride: Spanish knitters fly a handmade giant rainbow flag
Rope-climbing workers help restore Rome landmark
Heavy rain causes floods in Serbia and Bosnia & Herzegovina
Rare Amur leopard cubs venture out for the first time at San Diego Zoo
Trump Oklahoma rally slammed
US protesters pull down more statues of people with links to slavery
Lockdown forces Irish paralympic hopeful to tread-mill water
Extinction Rebellion sprays fake blood over Medef's Paris headquarters
COVID-19 driving delivery robots boom as shoppers opt for alternatives
Spectacular timelapse catches Northern Lights dancing across Canada
North Korea blows up its joint liaison office with South Korea
Endangered Galapagos giant tortoises released back into the wild
Beijing braces for second wave after 49 new COVID-19 cases confirmed
Researchers use drones to track thousands of turtles in Australia
COVID-19: 'Hug curtain' used in Brazilian nursing homes