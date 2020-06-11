Banksy artwork stolen from Bataclan found in Italy

A mural by famous street artist Banksy that was stolen from Paris last year has been discovered in Italy, prosecutors say.

The stencilled image of a girl in mourning commemorates the victims of the November 2015 Paris terror attack at the Bataclan concert hall.

It was painted on one of the emergency exits of the building, where Islamic militants killed 90 people during a rock concert, but was cut out of the door and taken in 2019.

Italian authorities said the artwork was found in an abandoned farmhouse in the eastern region of Abruzzo. The raid was conducted with French police, the AFP news agency reported.

The mural was one of a series of artworks attributed to Banksy that popped up around Paris in 2018, several of which have also disappeared.

Other work stolen includes a mural of a businessman in a suit offering a dog a bone – having just sawed the animal's own leg off – and an image of a masked rat wielding a box cutter.

Banksy artworks are tremendously popular, and several have sold for more than €1 million at auction.