Coronavirus: "There will be enough financial firepower to cope," insists EU's budget chief

The Global Conversation speaks to Europe's Budget chief, Johannes Hann.

Faced with potentially Europe's deepest economic recession in decades, the European Commission recently unveiled its planned recovery fund to tackle the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

If agreed, the unprecedented €750 billion package will be the bloc's biggest ever stimulus. But Brussels still faces a number of hurdles if it is to get a deal over the line by July. Big disagreements remain between member states over how money should be distributed and what conditions should be attached.

To find out more about where the EU executive currently stands with its recovery plan, and its overall seven-year budget, Euronews' Isabel Marques da Silva spoke to European Commissioner for Budget, Johannes Hahn.

"There will be enough financial firepower to cope with the current crisis and more importantly to help Europe and its member states, its people, to come out even stronger from this crisis than before." Johannes Hahn European Commissioner for Budget

To watch the full interview, click on the video link above.