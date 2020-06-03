A summary of the latest developments
- Italy reopens its borders to European holidaymakers
- French protesters defy lockdown rules in racial injustice rally
World Bicycle Day: Will cycling be the big winner after lockdown is lifted?
Is hard-hit Sweden being snubbed by its Scandinavian neighbours?
- COVID-19's 'deep impact' on the space industry
- France enjoys lifting of lockdown measures
- Coronavirus statistics: Latest numbers on COVID-19 cases and deaths
- Which European countries have opened their borders ahead of the summer holiday season?