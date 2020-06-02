Police fired tear gas on thousands of protesters in Paris during an unauthorised demonstration against racial injustice and police violence.

The protest began peacefully at a courthouse in Paris amidst global outrage over the death of George Floyd in the United States.

Floyd died last week after a police officer pressed his knee into the 46-year-old Black man's neck for several minutes despite his cries of distress.

Protests against racism and police violence have spread throughout US cities in the past week and recently have come to several European countries including the UK, Germany, Sweden, and the Netherlands.

Protests in France demanded justice for Adama Traoré, a French black man who died in police custody in 2016. Protesters in Paris threw projectiles and lit small fires.

Thousands of people defied a police ban and converged on the main Paris courthouse for a demonstration to show solidarity with U.S. protesters Michel Euler/AP Photo

Tensions escalated in a similar protest in Marseille and several hundred people who gathered in Lyon were dispersed by tear gas, according to a protester present at the event.

The French government has banned gatherings of more than ten people due to the coronavirus pandemic and police pushed back protesters with tear gas in multiple cities.

Protests have escalated worldwide in solidarity with US demonstrators.

The European Union's top foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the EU was "shocked and appalled" by the death of Floyd.

Europeans “support the right to peaceful protest, and also we condemn violence and racism of any kind, and for sure, we call for a de-escalation of tensions," he added.

More protests in various countries are planned later in the week, including a string of demonstrations in front of U.S. embassies on Saturday.