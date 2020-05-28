Bars and restaurants will begin opening in France from June 2, French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe announced on Thursday, as part of the country's relaxing of lockdown measures.

There will be one metre of distance between tables with groups limited to 10 people.

In Paris, bars and restaurants will only be able to open for outdoor seating.

More schools and some high schools will also reopen during the second phase of the lifting of lockdown.

"The speed of the virus' spread is, at this stage, under control," Philippe said. But, he added, people needed to rest vigilant because the virus is "still present".

Parks and gardens in areas that were worst hit by COVID-19 will also begin reopening. Museums and monuments will reopen throughout the country but people will need to wear a mask.

Theatres will also be able to reopen from June 2; cinemas can open from June 22.

Contact sports, nightclubs and large indoor gatherings will remain prohibited during phase two of relaxing lockdown measures.

Paris and its surrounding region have a higher level of pressure their hospitals and will have a more gradual reopening but most of France is in the "green zone" and will reopen at a faster pace.

People will also be able to travel more than 100 kilometres within the national territory.

France began relaxing lockdown measures from May 11 with a gradual reopening of primary schools and most businesses.

France's health minister said the country now has the capacity to test every symptomatic person and their contacts.

Cafes and restaurants have notably remained closed since mid-March when France entered a strict lockdown, with residents only allowed to leave home for necessary supplies.

France has recorded more than 28,596 COVID-19 deaths.