Single people in the Netherlands "who want physical contact" have been advised by authorities to get a "sex buddy" to limit exposure to COVID-19.

The Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) has issued guidelines on coronavirus and sexuality as citizens remain advised to adhere to social distancing measures to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The new guidance states that although people must stay 1.5 metres away from each other at all times, "sex with your regular partner is possible".

"Don't have sex with your partner if they have been isolated because of suspected coronavirus infection," it stressed.

For single people who do not have a regular partner but who "want to have physical contact", the RIVM advises that they "meet with the same person to have physical or sexual contact (for example, a cuddle buddy or 'sex buddy".

To further minimise the risk of contracting the virus during intimacy, the RIVM urged single people "to make good arrangements with this person on how many people you both see".

"The more people you see, the greater the chance of spreading the coronavirus".

Finally, in a piece of advice that applies to anyone, the RIVM also said that "sex with yourself or with others at a distance is possible — think of telling erotic stories to each other or masturbating together".

As of Friday, the Netherlands had recorded 5,662 COVID-19 deaths and 43,880 infections.

Lockdown measures have started to be lifted with schools and some non-essential shops including hair salons reopening while adults were once again permitted to practice sports outdoors with the exception of contact sports.