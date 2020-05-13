The novel coronavirus crisis has caused many companies to lose millions as the world’s economy has been brought to a near-halt.

But for some firms, COVID-19 has led to a boom in business. French start-up Phacil likes to describe itself as the Deliveroo of drugs; medicines are ordered online, then packed up by a local pharmacist and dispatched to customers.

It’s particularly useful for those unable to get to a dispensary which, during the lockdown, has meant an upsurge in clients.

Agathe Plantier, Phacil's co-founder said the upturn had been exponential:

“In just two months the number of customers on the (digital) platform has multiplied between six or seven times simply because the health crisis has forced them to stay at home.”

Agathe Plantier, Phacil's co-founder, says business upturn since the pandemic began has been exponential EURONEWS

COVID-19 has forced many of us to be extra-careful about our personal safety; protective plastic screens are now frequently used to prevent both customers and staff from becoming infected.

Marc Delmatto, owner of plastic goods producer Tecform which is located just outside Paris, said it's difficult for his form to keep up with the upturn in demand:

“The businesses who are ordering these products include pharmacists, bakers, fishmongers, opticians, dentists, doctors - all of the people who need protecting”

Marc Delmatto, owner, Tecform Euronews

Tecform's factory is currently twice as busy as before the pandemic and has called in extra help to deal with the influx of orders. Beforehand, Tecform was making hundreds of Plexiglas products, now it's only making four, including protective screens and face shields. Despite rolling back its product line, profits are soaring.