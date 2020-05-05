Coronavirus latest: Global death toll reaches 250,000

The global death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic has passed 250,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
The United States, which has recorded the most fatalities from the virus reported its lowest one-day tally in a month on Monday with 1,015 new deaths.
COVID-19 news in brief
- World leaders pledge €7.4 billion to the fight against the novel coronavirus on Monday during a EU-hosted summit;
- The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday that a theory, recently pushed by US President Donald Trump, that COVID-19 was made in a laboratory is "speculative";
- Britain rolled out its contact tracking app on Monday evening;