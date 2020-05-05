Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region

World

Live

Coronavirus latest: Global death toll reaches 250,000

Comments
By Alice Tidey with AP, AFP
An appointment-only coronavirus drive-thru COVID-19 swab test site at Impact Church, May 4, 2020, in Scottsdale, Ariz.
An appointment-only coronavirus drive-thru COVID-19 swab test site at Impact Church, May 4, 2020, in Scottsdale, Ariz.   -   Copyright  AP/Ross D. Franklin
Text size Aa Aa

The global death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic has passed 250,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The United States, which has recorded the most fatalities from the virus reported its lowest one-day tally in a month on Monday with 1,015 new deaths.

COVID-19 news in brief

All the latest updates