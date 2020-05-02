Coronavirus - latest summary
- UK government announces big rise in tests to meet target, but numbers called into question
- US approves ebola drug for COVID-19 treatment
- Three people at Bundesliga football club Cologne test positive
- May Day celebrations muted amid coronavirus lockdowns
- Will Europe's cities become greener after lockdown is lifted? | Culture Clash
- Italian workers still waiting for their wages two months into lockdown
- Coronavirus statistics: Latest numbers on COVID-19 cases and deaths
Follow the latest updates in our blog below.