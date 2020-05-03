In an interview with British newspaper The Sun On Sunday, UK prime minister Boris Johnson said doctors had "contingency plans" ready in case he died while in intensive care after contracting coronavirus.

"It was a tough old moment, I won't deny it," he told the newspaper, speaking for the first time in detail about his illness. "They had a strategy to deal with a death of Stalin-type scenario".

“The doctors had all sorts of arrangements for what to do if things went badly wrong".

Boris Johnson, 55, announced on March 27 that he had contracted Covid-19, saying he had only mild symptoms.

He was admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital in London on April 5 for precautionary testing, but within 24 hours got transferred to the intensive care unit.

The leader of UK's Conservative Party spent three days on oxygen assistance.

When he was finally discharged, on April 12, he said his fight against the virus "could have gone both ways."

He also sent a heartfelt message to the UK's national health service (NHS) for saving his life.

The UK prime minister returned to work on April 27.

Two days before, his fiancée Carrie Symonds gave birth to their son, Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson.

His third name is a tribute to two of the doctors who took care of him in hospital - Nick Price and Nick Hart.

Emotionally describing his recovery as an "extraordinary thing," Johnson said he was in "denial" at the outset regarding the severity of his condition.

He admitted not wanting to go hospital at first, but added that doctors were "right" to force him.

He said that this experience made him even more determined to fight Covid-19.

British authorities announced yesterday (May 2) 621 additional deaths in 24 hours, bringing the total to over 28,100 and making the UK Europe's second worst-hit country behind Italy for coronavirus-related deaths.

However, Boris Johnson stated this week that the country was 'past the peak' and promised to lay out a lockdown exit plan in the coming days.