Vilnius becomes giant open-air café to support bars and restaurants

Lithuania's capital, Vilnius, is being turned into a giant open-air café with authorities allowing bars and restaurants to set up tables outside free of charge in order to respect social distancing rules as the country gradually eases lockdown restrictions.

Shops, hairdressing and beauty parlours, libraries, museums and cafés were allowed to reopen across Lithuania on Monday as the country started to lift some restrictions imposed to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Baltic state has recorded 44 deaths and 1,344 cases of the virus since the beginning of the outbreak, according to a tally kept by the John Hopkins University.

But cafés and restaurants still have to adhere to strict physical distancing rules in order to resume operation with seating only allowed outdoors and clients seated at different tables to be at least two metres apart.

According to the mayor of Vilnius, Remigijus Šimašius, this would have excluded most of the hospitality businesses in the Unesco-listed Old Town, where narrow cobbled streets leave little space for outdoor seating.

The city has therefore decided to open 18 public places for cafés and restaurants to use.

"Plazas, squares, and streets – nearby cafés will be able to set up outdoor tables free of charge this season and thus conduct their activities during quarantine. Just open up, work, retain jobs and keep Vilnius alive," Šimašius said last week.

The measure has been welcomed by professionals with Evada Šiškauskienė, the head of the country's Association of Hotels and Restaurants, saying it "came just in time".

"This additional space will help them accommodate more visitors and bring life back to the city streets without violating security requirements," she added.

More than 162 cafés, bars and restaurants have applied to set up outdoor seating in public places and the city has said that more space could be made available if necessary.