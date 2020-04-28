Coronavirus latest - summary
- France will unveil its strategy to relax social distancing restrictions starting May 11
- EU denies it bowed to Beijing pressure over COVID-19 disinformation report
- Donald Trump blames China for spread of coronavirus throughout the world
- New Zealanders return to work as 75% of the economy reopens
- UK will give £60,000 (€68,800) to the families of NHS workers who have died from COVID-19
- The World Health Organisation warned that children will die as pandemic put a stop to vaccination campaigns
- Kawasaki disease: 'Coronavirus-related illness' affecting children emerging in the UK, NHS warns