The rate at which the coronavirus is spreading in Germany has increased following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Authorities say the “R” factor, which measures the average number of people that an infected person contaminates, is now close to the limit of target levels.

It had been at around 0.7 on April 20th when Germany eased restrictions on movement and economic activity.

Now it is at 0.96, said Lothar Wieler, the head of the Robert Koch Institute.

Authorities have said they want to keep the "R" factor below 1 to keep the pandemic on a scale that's manageable for the country's health care system.

Euronews correspondent Jona Kallgren says the government is likely to wait to see if the trend is confirmed before announcing any corrective measures.

