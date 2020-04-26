Spanish children were on Sunday allowed to step outside for the first time in six weeks as the daily death toll dropped to its lowest level in over a month.

The Health Ministry said on Sunday that the one-day death toll stood at 288 — its lowest level since March 20 — and a drop from the 378 registered on Saturday.

More than 23,000 people have now lost their lives to the pandemic in Spain, the third-highest tally in the world after the US and Italy.

But the authorities, who believe the worst is now over, have taken steps to ease one fo the world's toughest lockdowns.

Spain issued a stringent stay-at-home order on March 14, confining the country's nearly 47 million population to their homes in a bid to slow the spread of the epidemic.

Unlike other countries in Europe and the rest of the world, Spain's children have not been able to go out, with only adults allowed to leave the house to buy food, medicine, briefly walk the dog or because of a medical emergency.

But from today (April 26) under-14s are allowed out once a day, for one hour between 9.00 am and 9.00 pm local time, accompanied by one parent, and no further than one kilometre from their home.

Spain's government issued guidelines for children going out during the Covid-19 health crisis

All Spaniards will be allowed out for exercise and to take walks from next weekend, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday.

The government will on Tuesday unveil its broader lockdown exit plan that will likely be put into action in the second half of May, he added.

The ministry of health said that more than 98,000 people have recovered from the deadly virus.

Health officials have said Spain's COVID-19 epidemic peaked on April 2, when it recorded 950 deaths over 24 hours.