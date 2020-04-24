Coronavirus latest: EU agrees aid package for member states

Coronavirus - latest summary
- WHO: Estimates show up to half of deaths in Europe have occurred in care homes
- EU agrees massive aid package of immediate support for member states
- EU summit: coronavirus rescue plans test Union's solidarity - Analysis
- The UK government has revealed plans to 'test, track and trace' the virus
- Coronavirus pandemic fast becoming a 'human rights crisis', warns UN
- The latest numbers on COVID-19 cases and deaths
Coronavirus and Islam: How to celebrate Ramadan under lockdown
