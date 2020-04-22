BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region

World

Coronavirus latest: Global cases pass 2.5 million as countries look to ease lockdown measures

Comments
By Euronews with AFP, AP
Medical workers tend to a patient at the Intensive Care Unit of the Tor Vergata Covid-4 hospital on April 21, 2020 in Rome
Medical workers tend to a patient at the Intensive Care Unit of the Tor Vergata Covid-4 hospital on April 21, 2020 in Rome   -   Copyright  ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP
Text size Aa Aa

Coronavirus - latest summary

Follow our live blog below for all the latest updates