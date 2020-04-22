Coronavirus - latest summary
- Global cases of coronavirus pass 2.5 million.
- Italy records decrease in active coronavirus cases for second day in a row
- The Netherlands to open primary schools part time on May 11
UK scientists will begin human trials for a potential coronavirus vaccine this week
A mostly virtual Westminster reopens amidst PPE shortage debacle
'We all sink or we all float': Spain wants EU to unite behind €1.5 trillion COVID-19 recovery fund
- The risk is 'simply too great' - Oktoberfest is cancelled
- Donald Trump announced he would temporarily suspend immigration to the US due to the pandemic.
