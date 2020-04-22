Watch live: UK Parliament holds 'virtual' Prime Minister's Questions

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab stands in for Boris Johnson, still recovering from coronavirus, at Prime Minister's Questions as the House of Commons resumes business on the first day of the "virtual" Parliament.

Watch Prime Minister's Questions from 1300 CET in the video player above.

Only 50 MPs are allowed in the chamber at a time to respect social distancing, so some are expected to ask questions via video link.

Raab will face new Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in his first Prime Minister's Questions session at the head of the main opposition party.

The session comes amid controversy over the government's handling of the pandemic, and acute problems with the supply of essential protective medical equipment.

UK legislators and most parliamentary staff were sent home in late March as part of a nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.