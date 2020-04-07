European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says that the European Union will secure more than €15 billion to help fight the deadly coronavirus.

"It is in our interest to ensure that the fight is successful worldwide," von der Leyen said on Twitter.

"By standing united and working together, we can defeat this virus."

With most of the European Union under lockdown as death tolls climb in Italy, Spain, France and the UK, Europe has become the epicentre of the global outbreak with just under 50,000 fatalities.

Speaking last week, von der Leyen unveiled an €100 billion plan to prevent companies laying off employees across the European bloc in order to prevent a devastating recession and "keep jobs and businesses running."