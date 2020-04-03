'Lean on Me' and 'Ain't No Sunshine' singer Bill Withers dies aged 81

Bill Withers, who wrote and sang "Lean on Me" and "Ain't No Sunshine", has died from heart complications aged 81, his family has announced.

The three-time Grammy Award winner died on Monday in Los Angeles.

His death comes as the public has drawn inspiration from his music during the coronavirus pandemic, with health care workers, choirs, artists and more posting their own renditions on Lean on Me to help get through the difficult times.

"We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father," his family said in a statement.

"A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other."

"As private a life as he lived close to intimate family and friends, his music forever belongs to the world. In this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones."

Withers songs during his brief career have become the soundtracks of countless engagements, weddings and backyard parties. They have powerful melodies and perfect grooves melded with a smooth voice that conveys honesty and complex emotions without vocal acrobatics.