Coronavirus: Drone footage shows life on lockdown in deserted Athens

The normally busy streets and squares of Athens were empty this week as the country continued its lockdown, designed to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

Compared to many other countries, Greece took lockdown measures early on in its outbreak, beginning with schools closing, but soon after restriction measures increased every day.

Now, under the lockdown regulations, anyone outdoors must have either a signed self-declaration form or must have sent a text message to a central number.

People are allowed to leave their homes to work, visit a doctor or bank, buy food or medication, attend the funeral of a direct relative, provide help to someone in need, exercise or walk a pet, with police issuing fines to anyone violating the rules.

So far, Greece has around 1,500 infections of the new virus and 54 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and could lead to death.