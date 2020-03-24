'Stay home': Greek graffiti artist sends a plea over coronavirus

A teenager graffiti artist sends a plea urging people to stay home to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The artist painted on the rooftop of his Athens apartment building because Greece, like many other European countries, is on lockdown.
The 16-year-old, who signs his paintings S.F. ,has been making street since 2011 and spends all of his allowance on supplies.
More No Comment
