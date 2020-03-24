Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
'Stay home': Greek graffiti artist sends a plea over coronavirus

A teenager graffiti artist sends a plea urging people to stay home to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The artist painted on the rooftop of his Athens apartment building because Greece, like many other European countries, is on lockdown.

The 16-year-old, who signs his paintings S.F. ,has been making street since 2011 and spends all of his allowance on supplies.

More No Comment

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.