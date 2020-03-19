Spirit of invention: Gin distillery makes hand gel for COVID-19 fight

Workers at the Listoke Distillery and Gin School in rural Ireland have halted production of gin to make hand sanitiser to aid the fight against the coronavirus.
The product is being sold at cost price in a bid to stem the spread of COVID-19, as hand sanitiser is sold out in shops.
More No Comment
Coronavirus fears leave Olympic torch plane virtually empty
France enters lockdown
Italians comply with social distancing rules outside supermarket
Italians sing, clap, vow to remain united on virus
Spanish take to their balconies to applaud medical staff
Russians amuse in creative home-made sledge riding
Paratrooper supports Italy with skydive in Rome
Czech Republic tests nanotechnology for disinfecting public transport
Disinfection work in Seoul after an increase in COVID-19 cases
Watch: Drone footage shows empty streets of COVID-19 epicentre Wuhan
Japan remembers victims of devastating earthquake and tsunami
Coronavirus panic leaves supermarket looking like 'end of the world'
Museums closed by the Italian government in anti-virus measures
Hundreds of thousands protest violence against women in Chile