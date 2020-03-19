BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Spirit of invention: Gin distillery makes hand gel for COVID-19 fight

Workers at the Listoke Distillery and Gin School in rural Ireland have halted production of gin to make hand sanitiser to aid the fight against the coronavirus.

The product is being sold at cost price in a bid to stem the spread of COVID-19, as hand sanitiser is sold out in shops.

More No Comment

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.