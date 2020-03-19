The European Central Bank (ECB) said it would launch a €750 billion plan to calm markets and help the eurozone economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

The novel coronavirus emerged first in China, which for months had suffered the highest number of infections and deaths worldwide, but Europe is the new epicentre of the disease.

The EU and UK have over 70,000 cases, with thousands of new cases every day, whereas Hubei province, where the coronavirus was first detected in December, detected no new cases.

Now Europe's unprecedented emergency money plan will allow them to buy government debt to counter the economic impact of the outbreak. Markets have taken historic plunges as the outbreak has spread throughout the world.

The plan announced overnight was significantly more money than the €120 billion package that the bank announced last week.

"Extraordinary times require extraordinary action. There are no limits to our commitment to the euro. We are determined to use the full potential of our tools, within our mandate," said president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.

The 27 member governing council released the plans around midnight in Europe on Thursday after long talks.

They said they were prepared to increase the money programme "by as much as necessary and for as long as needed."

At a glance: key coronavirus developments

No new local cases in China

China's National Health Commission announced that there were no new cases of the virus in Wuhan or Hubei province where the outbreak originally started.

The just 34 reported new cases of the virus in China were all imported from abroad.

The information highlights how the centre of the epidemic has moved to the west where there have been thousands of reported cases daily.

In Italy, there have been almost 3,000 deaths due to the virus.

Army delivers masks in France

France's defence minister said the army would deliver millions of masks amid a shortage of materials.

Florence Parly said they were delivering 5 million surgical masks from the army's stock.

Meanwhile the government is set to present legislation to parliament to declare a state of health emergency and to take measures to support the economy.

France has entered the third day of an at least 15-day planned lockdown in which people are only allowed to leave their homes under certain circumstances.