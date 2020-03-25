The US agreed on legislation to help businesses, workers and the health care system amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The $2 trillion (€1.85 trillion) pandemic response measure is the largest economic rescue in history and is intended to help an economy moving towards recession.

White House legislative affairs director Eric Ueland announced the agreement shortly after midnight at the US Capitol.

“After days of intense discussions, the Senate has reached a bipartisan agreement on a historic relief package for this pandemic,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky.

"This is a wartime level investment into our nation," he added.

Chuck Schumer, the democratic minority leader hailed the "bipartisan" deal that he said was necessary but said the legislation was "far from perfect".

The rescue package is larger than the 2008 bank bailout and 2009 recovery act. It would give adults in the US a direct check of $1,200 (€1,108) and $500 (€462) per child.

It includes a over $130 billion (€120 billion) to fund hospitals, nurses, doctors and nursing homes and unemployment compensation for workers who are laid off, the Senate minority leader said.

The legislation now has to be passed in Congress and signed by US President Donald Trump.

This story is currently being updated.