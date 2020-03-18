BREAKING NEWS
In pictures: Deserted cities as anti-coronavirus lockdowns introduced around the globe

By Natalia Liubchenkova
The 110 Freeeway is nearly empy in downtown Los Angeles, California. - Bars, restaurants and nightclubs in Los Angeles were ordered to close from midnight on Sunday, 15 March.   -   Copyright  APU GOMES/AFP
Many cities and towns around the globe are looking completely deserted, as governments introduce tougher measures in a bid to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus COVID-19.

Tourist destinations and business hubs that used to be packed with people are now quieter than anyone could have imagined, locals say.

People have been requested to self-isolate, while various travel bans have been put in place. Bars, restaurants and entertainment centres have all been ordered to close.

Scroll down for photographs showing world cities changing as a result of the anti-coronavirus restriction measures being introduced.

JAVIER SORIANO / AFP
Gran Via looks empty in Madrid after regional authorities introduced tougher measures in order to slow the coronavirus spreadJAVIER SORIANO / AFP
Ludovic Marin/ AFP
An empty area in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, as a strict lockdown comes into in effect in France to stop the spread of COVID-19Ludovic Marin/ AFP
JOEL SAGET/ AFP
A Parisian street leading to the Madeleine Church appears empty as a strict lockdown comes into in effect in France to stop the spread of COVID-19.JOEL SAGET/ AFP
Bob Edme/AP Photo
A view of the almost empty beach in Saint Jean de Luz, southwestern France.Bob Edme/AP Photo
Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP
A man wearing a protection mask walks by the Spanish Steps at a deserted Piazza di Spagna in central RomeAlberto PIZZOLI / AFP
Darko Bandic/AP Photo
This aerial photo shows a square and restaurants in the medieval old town of Dubrovnik, Croatia, which would normally be full of tourists and residentsDarko Bandic/AP Photo
STR/ AFP
An escalator in the empty Wuhan Tianhe airport in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province.STR/ AFP
Tolga AKMEN/ AFP
A rare pedestrians walk through Trafalgar Square in central London. Britain on Tuesday ramped up its response to the escalating coronavirus outbreak.Tolga AKMEN/ AFP
Johannes EISELE/ AFP
A woman wearing a mask crosses the street in Times Square in Manhattan.Johannes EISELE/ AFP
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Photo
A reporter gets ready to broadcast at a near-empty Santa Monica Pier after a temporary closure as part of measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus in Los Angeles, USA.Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP PhotoMarcio Jose Sanchez
Chris O'Meara/AP Photo
Empty beach chairs on North Beach in Clearwater Beach, Florida, USA. Beach goers are keeping a safe distance to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.Chris O'Meara/AP Photo
Jeff Roberson/AP Photo
A pedestrian crosses a nearly empty Kiener Plaza Park, in St. Louis, Missouri, USAJeff Roberson/AP Photo
RODRIGO BUENDIA/ AFP
Aerial view of the empty financial center in Quito, Ecuador after the government announced state of emergency as a measure to fight the spread of Coronavirus.RODRIGO BUENDIA/ AFP
Charles Krupa/ AP Photo
Two women walk with bags of groceries down a nearly empty Broadway on St. Patrick’s Day in the South Boston neighborhood of Boston, USA.Charles Krupa/ AP Photo
Laurent Cipriani/AP Photo
Empty streets and bridges are seen in the centre of Lyon, France.Laurent Cipriani/AP Photo
Antti Aimo-Koivisto / Lehtikuva / AFP
An aerial picture shows the courtyard of Jätkäsaari primary school, that remains empty as all public schools are closed to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.Antti Aimo-Koivisto / Lehtikuva / AFP
