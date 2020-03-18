Many cities and towns around the globe are looking completely deserted, as governments introduce tougher measures in a bid to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus COVID-19.

Tourist destinations and business hubs that used to be packed with people are now quieter than anyone could have imagined, locals say.

People have been requested to self-isolate, while various travel bans have been put in place. Bars, restaurants and entertainment centres have all been ordered to close.

Scroll down for photographs showing world cities changing as a result of the anti-coronavirus restriction measures being introduced.

Gran Via looks empty in Madrid after regional authorities introduced tougher measures in order to slow the coronavirus spread JAVIER SORIANO / AFP

An empty area in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, as a strict lockdown comes into in effect in France to stop the spread of COVID-19 Ludovic Marin/ AFP

A Parisian street leading to the Madeleine Church appears empty as a strict lockdown comes into in effect in France to stop the spread of COVID-19. JOEL SAGET/ AFP

A view of the almost empty beach in Saint Jean de Luz, southwestern France. Bob Edme/AP Photo

A man wearing a protection mask walks by the Spanish Steps at a deserted Piazza di Spagna in central Rome Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

This aerial photo shows a square and restaurants in the medieval old town of Dubrovnik, Croatia, which would normally be full of tourists and residents Darko Bandic/AP Photo

An escalator in the empty Wuhan Tianhe airport in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province. STR/ AFP

A rare pedestrians walk through Trafalgar Square in central London. Britain on Tuesday ramped up its response to the escalating coronavirus outbreak. Tolga AKMEN/ AFP

A woman wearing a mask crosses the street in Times Square in Manhattan. Johannes EISELE/ AFP

A reporter gets ready to broadcast at a near-empty Santa Monica Pier after a temporary closure as part of measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus in Los Angeles, USA. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Photo Marcio Jose Sanchez

Empty beach chairs on North Beach in Clearwater Beach, Florida, USA. Beach goers are keeping a safe distance to avoid the spread of the coronavirus. Chris O'Meara/AP Photo

A pedestrian crosses a nearly empty Kiener Plaza Park, in St. Louis, Missouri, USA Jeff Roberson/AP Photo

Aerial view of the empty financial center in Quito, Ecuador after the government announced state of emergency as a measure to fight the spread of Coronavirus. RODRIGO BUENDIA/ AFP

Two women walk with bags of groceries down a nearly empty Broadway on St. Patrick’s Day in the South Boston neighborhood of Boston, USA. Charles Krupa/ AP Photo

Empty streets and bridges are seen in the centre of Lyon, France. Laurent Cipriani/AP Photo