Many cities and towns around the globe are looking completely deserted, as governments introduce tougher measures in a bid to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus COVID-19.
Tourist destinations and business hubs that used to be packed with people are now quieter than anyone could have imagined, locals say.
People have been requested to self-isolate, while various travel bans have been put in place. Bars, restaurants and entertainment centres have all been ordered to close.
