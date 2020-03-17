Italians in Rome have been diligently complying with rules enforced to protect public health in an attempt to stem the spread of the virus.
Italians are notorious for not being big fans of queues, but with the country facing an unprecedented epidemic, people are complying with strict rules such as keeping a distance of one-metre when standing in line to enter supermarkets.
Most customers were wearing face masks and an attendant at the entrance was distributing disposable gloves only letting small groups in at a time. Customers were very quiet and the usual interactions at the till were silenced by the masks.
More than 2,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Italy, which per capita of population is the worst hit country in the world.
