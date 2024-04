By Apostolos Staikos with Euronews

The "worst may be yet to come," authorities on the Mediterranean island have warned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Refugee reception and accomodation centres in Cyprus are full, with around 25,000 asylum seekers hoping they will be granted international protection.

But the influx is having significant - and wide reaching - effects on the Mediterranean island.

Watch the full report in the player above to find out more.