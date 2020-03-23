Boris Johnson's Coronavirus Bill: What's in it?

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will attempt to force a wide-ranging new law through the House of Commons on Monday to give the government sweeping new powers to deal with a mass coronavirus outbreak in the UK.

As well as increasing funding to the NHS to allow as many as 15,500 doctors and 10,600 nurses to return to work having retired or left the profession, the Coronavirus Bill will also give the government the power to close down ports, train stations and airports.

It will also give police the power to detain people that they believe to be infected with COVID-19 and make resisting officers who attempt to do so a criminal offence.

While admitting that giving the police and immigration officials such a broad remit “would be highly likely to be controversial” the government says that existing powers make it impossible to compel individuals to get tested or prevent them from infecting others.

The law comes amid growing controversy over reaction to the virus in Britain, where 5,600 people are believed to be infected and 281 have already died. On Sunday, Johnson told Britons to stay at home after the government ordered all schools to close the previous Friday.

NHS fears

It also comes amid fears that Britain’s struggling National Health Service would be unable to cope if thousands more Britons contracted coronavirus.

The government is frantically attempting to re-register retired doctors, nurses, paramedics, social workers and nursing assistants, as well as almost 30,000 final year medical students.

Many are prevented from doing so by clauses in their pensions, which do not allow them to work more than 16 hours per week after retiring.

It also addresses the prospect of a food shortage in Britain as the coronavirus crisis intensifies, requiring companies to stock goods that are needed by the general public.

The government also wants the funds to be able to reimburse small and medium-sized businesses that need to allocate sick pay to their staff. It estimates that in ‘peak weeks’, coronavirus could see one-fifth of the UK workforce unable to come to work.

Other elements of the bill include the power to order schools to stay open or to provide childcare after hours in order to care for the children of frontline workers, for example NHS staff.

It will also allow more court proceedings to take place via video link or over the telephone, and make it possible for people to register deaths over the phone, rather than in person.

'Death management'

Much of the bill deals with what it calls the ‘death management industry’, pointing out that the UK currently deals with some 600,000 deaths per year and risked being “rapidly overwhelmed”, as has been the case in Italy, the new centre of the coronavirus pandemic.

This includes increasing the capacity of morgues in Britain and increasing operating hours at crematoriums and burial sites.

Many of the provisions of the bill echo situations witnesses in other European countries, from the lack of burial facilities and doctors in Italy, to the power of the police to fine people breaking curfews or restrictions on movement, as in France.

The debate on the Coronavirus Bill will begin at 2.30 p.m local time (1530 CET) on 23 March. The government will attempt to pass the bill - now in its second reading - in a single day, before it goes to the House of Lords for ratification.