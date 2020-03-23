Coronavirus: Will the 2020 Olympic Games be delayed?

After Australia and Canada confirmed that they would not attend the Olympic Games in Tokyo this year unless the event was postponed until 2021, pressure is mounting on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to delay the games to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

On Sunday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that the postponement of the Olympics was "unavoidable". But on the same day, the IOC said that "cancellation is not on the agenda" and told athletes that it would not announce a formal decision for four weeks.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus worldwide has already led to the postponement of Olympic qualifiers, but the games are still due to take place on Tokyo on July 24 and run until August 6.

On Sunday, the IOC said in a statement that because of "significant improvements in Japan", and "with certain safety restrictions", Japan could host the games and still "safeguarding the health of everyone involved."

But with the number of cases of coronavirus growing daily, thousands of people dead and millions under lockdown, the risks of bringing tens of thousands of athletes, crew, staff and supporters to Tokyo in just three months time is looking increasingly unlikely.

The IOC argued that the logistics of cancelling or postponing the games was equally challenging.

"The situation with millions of nights already booked in hotels is extremely difficult to handle, and the international sports calendar for at least 33 Olympic sports would have to be adapted. These are just a few of many, many more challenges," it said.

The coronavirus has led to cancellations worldwide, including the Euro 2020 football tournament, the Cannes Film Festival and numerous other events.