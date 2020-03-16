In pictures: Paris streets remain busy despite partial lockdown

Bars and restaurants were full in Paris on Saturday night as France announced they would close from midnight to try and stop the spread of COVID-19.

Revellers shared the news but kept ordering food and drink, determined to enjoy themselves until the last minute.

The next day brought warm sunshine and, despite the new restrictions, the streets of Paris were still very busy.

Euronews photographer Natalia Liubchenkova captured the scene.

The hill of Montmartre was still busy despite fears of COVID-19 spreading. 15 March 2020 Natalia Liubchenkova/Euronews

A shop shuts in Paris after tougher measures to contain coronavirus were announced on Saturday Natalia Liubchenkova/Euronews

A lot of restaurants and cafes were shut from Sunday, while others were selling snacks, crepes, ice cream or burgers from their windows.

A local restaurant in Paris selling snacks out of its window after tougher regulations were introduced in France in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus Natalia Liubchenkova/Euronews

Medical workers put on protective clothing in Paris, 15 March 2020 Natalia Liubchenkova/Euronews

Lots of bakeries remained open. One of them, looking especially popular, asked people to keep one-metre apart, a difficult demand to follow in such a tight space. After a while tape was stuck on the floor to help customers.

This Parisian bakery remained busy on Sunday, despite the introduction of tougher measures to control the spread of coronavirus. March 15, 2020 Natalia Liubchenkova/Euronews

Tape was used in a bakery in Paris to mark a one-metre gap between queuing customers. 15 March 2020 Natalia Liubchenkova/Euronews

One of the coffee businesses shut its spacious venue for customers but kept selling take away coffees. The owners said, however, they plan to shut their doors soon and use the time out of business to organise their affairs.

A sign at coffee shop doors reads: 'Closed, but not desperate, selling bags of coffee.' Natalia Liubchenkova/Euronews

A line to a popular ice cream seller at Cite stretched for some distance along the street.

A queue at a Parisian ice-cream shop on 15 March 2020 Natalia Liubchenkova/Euronews

Riverbanks along the Seine were as busy as the streets of Montmartre. Street performances were popular among spectators.

A rollerskating performance on a bridge in Paris on 15 March 2020 Natalia Liubchenkova/Euronews

McDonald's around the city shut their doors but placed online orders on window sills for delivery drivers to pick up.

A delivery driver outside a McDonald's on 15 March 2020 Natalia Liubchenkova/Euronews

Some small business owners remained in their establishments, receiving visits from acquaintances, sometimes sharing a drink inside, sometimes discussing the situation on the doorstep with friends looking to cheer them up.

Local business shut in Paris after tougher measures to contain coronavirus spreading were introduced in France Natalia Liubchenkova/Euronews